Iran launches Arbaeen registration platform ahead of pilgrimage

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization will launch this week the registration process for those wishing to take part in this year’s Arbaeen procession in Iraq.

The head of the organizations said Arbaeen pilgrims will be able to benefit from insurance services by registering for the pilgrimage via the Samah platform.

Alireza Bayat made the remark in a meeting of the organization’s deputies and directors, held in Tehran on Sunday to discuss the latest plans related to registration and dispatch of Arbaeen pilgrims.

The Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization heads one of the committees of the Arbaeen Central Headquarters in the Ministry of Interior, and is responsible for duties such as registration, insurance follow-up, guiding pilgrims, assisting the missing, and organizing lost items.

In the Sunday meeting, Bayat said that the Arbaeen Companion software will be available to applicants like previous years, adding that the software has been upgraded compared to the past.

He also said a call for volunteers to serve in the Pilgrim Guides and Missing Persons Unit has been made, and so far, more than 2,700 agents and servants of Hajj and pilgrimage caravans have volunteered to serve the Arbaeen pilgrims, 166 of whom are Sunnis.

He went on to say that as pilgrims depart for Arbaeen, these individuals will provide services at designated stations in Iraq and at the exit and entry points in border crossings.

Arbaeen is a religious event observed by Shia Muslims on the fortieth day after the Day of Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia imam.

It is one of the largest annual pilgrimages in the world, with millions of Shia Muslims, as well as many Sunnis and followers of other religions, walking to Karbala from various cities in Iraq and neighboring countries. This year, the day of Arbaeen will fall on August 14.

Some 4 million Iranians are expected to take part in the Arbaeen process this year.

