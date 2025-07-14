Five rescue workers martyred in Israeli strikes: IRCS Chief

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Red Crescent Society has reported the martyrdom of five rescue workers during recent Israeli military operations, highlighting a range of humanitarian violations committed during the 12-day conflict.

According to Mehr, speaking at the Foreign Ministry’s weekly press briefing alongside spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, IRCS Chief Pir Hossein Kolivand detailed the impact of the Israeli strikes, which he described as a campaign of deliberate aggression targeting both civilians and emergency personnel.

Among the casualties, Kolivand noted that 126 women and 41 children were killed, in addition to 21 members of the country’s medical staff. He emphasized that attacks on ambulances and emergency workers hampered relief efforts and posed grave risks to responders.

Kolivand condemned the targeting of a Red Crescent helicopter, stating such actions violate the Geneva Conventions. “No one has the right to strike medical teams, rescue forces, or civilians,” he said.

The official also reported that approximately 8,200 homes had been hit, including 400 that were completely leveled during the assault.

Kolivand concluded by praising the resilience of Iran’s rescue workers and called for international accountability over the destruction and loss of life.

