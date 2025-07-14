US’ open menu in front of Zionist regime: Israel, America’s stooge for executing regional projects

Muhammad Mahdi Rahimi, journalist and researcher

AhlulBayt News Agency: On the anniversary of the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation, on October 7, 2024, Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson of Qassam brigades, raised an interesting point in a video message to the people of the world: “After the enemy had reached the final stage of planning to inflict a major blow on the Resistance in Gaza, we delivered a preemptive strike against them.”

This assessment by the Resistance groups in Gaza closely aligned with the comprehensive plan of the United States for the West Asia region. A plan that Imam Khamenei described in his October 4, 2024 speech as follows: “The insistence of the US and its allies on ensuring the safety of the usurping regime serves as a cover for their lethal policy of changing the [Zionist] regime into a tool for seizing all the resources of this region and using it [that regime] in major global conflicts. Their policy is to turn the [Zionist] regime into a gateway for exporting energy from the region to the Western world while facilitating the import of goods and technology from the West to the region. This [approach] ensures the survival of the usurping regime and increases the entire region's dependency on it.”

To achieve this very goal, over the past two years, America has laid out an open menu of everything that could aid the Zionist regime’s killing machine, and has eagerly watched the killing of civilians and military personnel in the region; from Gaza to Tehran.

America’s “first-aid kit” for Zionist regime: Multi-ton bombs and artillery shells

Indiscriminate bombing of Gaza began the very day after October 7. The volume of bombing was such that the Chief of Staff of the Zionist army, after resigning, stated in an interview that “in the first 48 hours of the war, we bombed 1,500 targets,” while Netanyahu complained, “Why didn’t we hit 5,000?” Clearly, these targets were not all military, nor was there any intent for them to be so. In less than 72 hours after the war began, around 600 Palestinians were martyred and over 1,000 others were wounded, most of them women and children. This level of bombing and destruction was beyond the capacity of the Zionist regime’s military industries; this type of bombing aligned with America’s objectives in the region. Their goal was the expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza and shifting the balance of regional power in favor of Israel; and to do this, they launched a campaign of genocide and ethnic cleansing.

The latest front that America and Israel opened before themselves was the Iranian front. On the morning of June 13, 2025, the Zionist regime targeted several buildings in Iran with the aim of assassinating military commanders and nuclear scientists. Most of these buildings were in densely populated residential areas. In just one case, to assassinate a nuclear scientist in northeastern region of Tehran, the regime martyred over 60 people, including several children, in a residential complex. On the last night before the ceasefire, in an attempt to assassinate martyr Seyyed Mohammad Reza Sedighi Saber, a nuclear scientist, the regime bombed the family home in northern Iran, killing him, his wife, their three children, and a total of ten family members. In Western media discourse, all of this is justified as “collateral damage,” but the regime’s attacks in many cases directly targeted civilians. In the bombing of Quds Square in northern Tehran, the Zionist regime, in order to destroy the main water pipeline of the area, bombed a street full of cars waiting at a red light.

Despite all these crimes, during the 12-day war between Iran and Israel, rocket attacks on vital targets in the occupied territories continued daily. In Gaza as well, operations by resistance groups against the Israeli army have not stopped to this day, and the failure of America and Israel’s regional plans is evident.

But the bombs did not fall only on Gaza and Tehran. The resistance front is the main obstacle to America’s regional project. Before Iran and after Gaza, Hezbollah of Lebanon became the second target of American bombs. After Hezbollah tried to divide the volume of Israeli operations by supporting the oppressed people of Gaza, a significant share of American bombs were directed at it. Over nearly a year of controlled clashes and 66 days of full-scale war, many villages in southern Lebanon were leveled to the ground. In two assassination attempts aimed at killing Hezbollah Secretary-Generals, Martyr Nasrallah and Martyr Safieddine, more than 150 tons of American bombs were dropped on Beirut. Over 3,000 people were killed, and massive damage was inflicted on residential areas in Beirut, Baalbek, Tyre, and other pro-Resistance cities. Under the ridiculous pretext of attacking Hezbollah’s weapons depots, the Zionist regime bombed banks, community centers, homes, and people’s farmlands.

The next target of American bombs, dropped from Israeli fighter jets, was Yemen. The Zionists bombed civilian facilities such as oil storage, power plants, ports, and airports to undermine the Yemenis' resolve to defend the people of Gaza. One of the most significant signs of the Zionists' failure in Yemen is that, except during ceasefires in Gaza, Yemen's attacks on the occupying regime have never ceased.

Everything is prepared for the bombing

But bombs and bullets are not the only weapons America has provided to the Zionist regime. In the attack on Iran, dozens of American refueling aircraft daily escorted the regime's fighters to bomb Iran. From the start of the Gaza war, American aircraft carriers were deployed to the region to ensure the security of the regime's borders. These carriers directly entered the war in Yemen at certain stages to neutralize the security threat posed by AnsarAllah to Israel.

America also prepares the political ground for the Zionist regime's wars. By initiating and failing nuclear negotiations, passing resolutions in the IAEA Board of Governors, and continuously propagandizing against Iran's nuclear program, America effectively paved the political path for an attack on Iran. The four vetoes of UN Security Council resolutions were the biggest green light America gave to the Zionist regime to continue the genocide in Gaza. In Lebanon, America supported anti-Resistance groups, preventing national solidarity against aggression. By turning a blind eye to events in Gaza, it deemed Israel's aggression against Lebanon as self-defense and supported the assassination of Resistance leaders by labeling them as terrorists.

Another form of American assistance is intelligence support to the Zionist regime. American satellites and radars were constantly at the service of the Zionist regime during the war with Iran, extracting coordinates of missile launch sites. From the beginning of the war, major artificial intelligence services like Google's Project Nimbus were employed to gather information and create a target database for Israel. In Gaza, this AI killed so many civilians and children that it eventually martyred a Hamas commander. In Lebanon, the scale of espionage using people's electronic devices was so high that even the CCTV cameras of small shops became tools for Israel's killing machine. This transformation of technology into a weapon led to protests by employees of companies like Google and American university students, resulting in their dismissal from work and studies.

Finally, America has tried to whitewash the crimes of its proxy regime over the past two years of regional warfare. As mentioned in the note "The loosen grip" this Western, especially American, media effort has turned into one of their biggest failures, but one cannot ignore the dehumanization of the region's people, resistance groups, and their leaders by American media.

Proxy Criminal

All the crimes of the past two years can be understood within the larger puzzle of America's plan for the region. The United States, this waning hegemon, needs to consolidate its control over West Asia and, in pursuit of this goal, has thrown its lapdog, the Zionist regime, at the people of the region. It has been proven to the world that human rights and international law mean nothing to them, and whenever they conflict with their objectives, they will drop a bomb on the International Court of Justice in The Hague and the UN offices. America and Israel kill from Gaza to Tehran without any moral qualms to create a "New Middle East."

The Resistance nation has mobilized all its resources to prevent the realization of America's dream for the region. The Iranian people stood united behind their armed forces during the 12-day war, and their efforts to strengthen internal unity and combat infiltration were a continuous jihad. The resistance nation in Gaza has endured the pain of losing loved ones, homelessness, displacement, hunger, and thirst for nearly two years but continues to support the resistance. Despite all the sacrifices, the hands of the Resistance have not been empty of soldiers. In Lebanon, the population saw themselves as frontline soldiers and did not allow the hardships they faced to weaken their resolve to fight the occupiers of Palestine. Weekly million-strong marches in Yemen have become symbols of the resistance nation's solidarity with the oppressed people of Gaza.

It is with the backing of this nation that the resistance front in Iran, Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq has managed to fight America and Israel for two years. As Imam Khamenei said: “They were able to break through the enemy’s advanced, multi-layered defense and raze many of their urban and military areas under the pressure brought by [their] missiles and powerful attacks using advanced weaponry.



