Gaza municipalities halt services as fuel blockade worsens crisis

AhlulBayt News Agency: Municipalities in Gaza’s central governorate announced on Sunday that all essential services have been completely halted due to a total fuel cutoff, paralyzing operations of water wells, sewage stations, waste trucks, and heavy machinery used for removing debris and clearing roads.

In a joint statement, the municipalities accused Israeli authorities of disregarding both local and international appeals to allow fuel shipments needed to sustain basic municipal functions in Gaza.

They further noted that the region’s water crisis has been worsening since January 23, 2025, when Israel’s Mekorot company stopped water deliveries, calling for immediate measures to reinstate water supply.

The statement warned that the intensifying water crisis has increased health and environmental hazards, especially with soaring summer demand.

According to the municipalities, the power line supplying electricity to the central seawater desalination plant in Deir al-Balah has been inactive since March 9, 2025.

Municipal officials appealed to UN bodies and international organizations to take swift action to supply fuel needed for water, sewage, and sanitation services across the Gaza Strip.

