Israeli bulldozers raze farmland in Raba to expand military road

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli military bulldozers continued for the second consecutive day on Sunday to level agricultural land in the village of Raba, east of Jenin, for the construction of a military road near Jabal al-Masalmeh.

Local sources reported that the road is being built beyond the previously designated seizure zones, and will block access to approximately 2,200 dunums of farmland situated east of the separation wall.

The Israeli army had earlier informed residents of plans to confiscate land in the southern and southeastern parts of the village for a road and military camp. Raba encompasses 27,000 dunums and is inhabited by nearly 5,000 people. In 2003, Israeli authorities built the annexation wall and expanded settlements on village land.

This land confiscation is part of a wider escalation of violence throughout the West Bank, where Israeli forces and settlers have killed at least 992 Palestinians, wounded nearly 7,000, and detained more than 18,000 individuals since the outbreak of the war on Gaza in October 2023.

