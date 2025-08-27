Al-Qassam Brigades target Israeli force in northern Gaza, causing casualties

AhlulBayt News Agency: The al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas movement, announced that they carried out an attack against an Israeli force in the Beit Hanoun area of northern Gaza Strip on July 7, resulting in five deaths and around 20 injuries of varying severity.

In a statement, the brigades explained that the operation in the Al-Zira’a area was part of the “Stones of David” series of operations, in response to what they described as repeated Israeli attacks on civilians in the Strip. The statement affirmed the “right of the resistance to confront aggression” in accordance with international laws.

The attack comes amid escalating military tension between Palestinian resistance factions and Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip, with repeated warnings against continued Israeli military escalation that threatens civilians in border areas.

كتائب القسام تنشر مشاهد لجانب من الكمين المركب الذي استهدف جنود الاحتلال في منطقة الزراعة بـ #بيت_حانون شمالي قطاع #غزةpic.twitter.com/uG4XVl9bpU

