Al-Qassam brigades ambush Netzah Yehuda battalion in Beit Hanoun

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s military wing, revealed details on Tuesday about a complex ambush targeting a multi-layered Israeli force in Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip.

The attack was described as among the most intense since the beginning of Israel’s military campaign against Gaza.

A Brigades official told Al-Jazeera that the ambush was executed in several stages, with careful planning, resulting in numerous Israeli soldier casualties. The operation specifically targeted the Netzah Yehuda Battalion, marking its third major hit inside Beit Hanoun.

The official added that the battalion had previously been hit by two major attacks — the Agriculture Ambush and the Railway Ambush — both resulting in heavy losses. He said the targeting was a response to the battalion’s record of violations against Palestinians.

The Al-Qassam Brigades issued a direct warning, declaring that if the battalion continues its actions, “we promise the enemy we will completely destroy it and remove it from military service.”

In related remarks, Al-Qassam spokesman Abu Obeida said the recent ambush dealt another blow to the reputation of Israel’s most notorious combat units, emphasizing that the operation was launched in an area thought to be “secure” after its destruction.

He criticized Netanyahu’s decision to keep forces inside Gaza, calling it “the most foolish decision,” and pointing to ongoing Israeli losses.

In a morning statement, the Israeli army admitted that five Netzah Yehuda Battalion members were killed and 14 were wounded—two critically—due to high-explosive device blasts in Beit Hanoun.

The Netzah Yehuda Battalion is considered one of Israel’s most aggressive units, with a long record of violations in both the West Bank and Gaza.

/129