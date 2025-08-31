Seven out of ten pregnant and breastfeeding women in Gaza suffer from malnutrition

AhlulBayt News Agency: ActionAid International warned on Saturday about the alarming rise in malnutrition among pregnant and breastfeeding women in the Gaza Strip, confirming that 70 to 75% of the 300 women who visit Al-Awda Hospital daily, an ActionAid partner, are suffering from food shortages and a lack of essential supplements for pregnancy.

The organization stated that it received testimonies from doctors and pregnant women in Gaza about the complications resulting from hunger and the lack of medical supplies, just a week after the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) officially confirmed the occurrence of famine in Gaza City.

Dr. Yasser, a physician at Al-Awda Hospital, said, “Women are suffering from malnutrition, which is reflected in reduced maternal weight, lower fetal weight, decreased fetal movement, and deteriorating health of both the mother and the baby. There are cases of anemia, calcium deficiency, and vitamin D deficiency, all of which negatively impact maternal and fetal health.”

Doctors warned that the lack of calories and nutrients is endangering the lives of pregnant women and their unborn babies, pointing to a rise in pregnancy complications, including miscarriages.

Dr. Mohammed Salha, acting director of Al-Awda Hospital, added, “The situation in Gaza is extremely dire. More than 60,000 women have been affected by food shortages, and many are suffering from malnutrition. While our nutrition department distributes supplements, the need is far greater than our capacity.”

Some women shared their direct experiences. Niveen, two months pregnant, said, “There is no food or medical supplies. I’ve had two miscarriages due to the lack of vitamins and proper medical care.”

Another woman, Doaa, who is about to give birth, said, “I feel dizzy and I tremble from hunger. There are no treatments or medications available.”

ActionAid called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire and an end to the blockade on humanitarian aid to allow the entry of food, medical supplies, and fuel. The organization emphasized that the human cost of the blockade is far too high, with daily reports of pregnancy complications caused by food shortages and lack of medical care.



