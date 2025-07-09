Ansarullah official condemns abduction of tribal figure at Sarafit crossing

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mohammed Al-Fareh, a member of the Ansarullah Political Bureau, commented on the abduction of Sheikh Mohammed Ahmed Al-Zaidi, a prominent tribal leader, at the Sarafit border crossing between Yemen and Oman.

In a statement posted on X, Al-Fareh described Sheikh Al-Zaidi as a key figure from the Juhm tribe and a senior leader among Khawlan and Marib tribes, widely respected for mediating tribal disputes in Yemen.

Al-Fareh clarified that Al-Zaidi holds no military or political position in Sanaa and condemned what he called “a kidnapping by bandits affiliated with the Saudi-led coalition forces in Mahra.”

He further praised Al-Zaidi’s national positions, including his support for Gaza and his rejection of Zionist-American aggression, asserting that these stances do not justify his arrest by pro-coalition authorities.

/129