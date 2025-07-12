Yemenis rally in Sana’a to support Gaza and escalate anti-Israel operations

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Friday, hundreds of thousands of Yemenis gathered in Sana’a and other cities to demonstrate in support of Gaza and to declare their intent to intensify military operations against Israeli-linked targets amid the ongoing war.

Al-Sabeen Square in central Sana’a was packed with demonstrators rallying under the slogan “Support for Gaza... Our Marches Continue, Our Operations Escalate.”

Protesters expressed pride in the Yemeni Armed Forces’ operations against Israeli targets, especially in maritime zones, and pledged continued mobilization and resistance.

Participants carried banners and chanted slogans such as “O Gaza, this is your front… The sea is yours,” “All Yemeni fronts… Are Palestinian fronts,” and “O Gaza, we are with you… You are not alone.”

Mohammed Al-Bukaiti, President of Sana’a University, delivered a statement on behalf of the rally, saying the march was in response to divine duty and in support of the oppressed Palestinian people against Zionist-American aggression.

He described the situation in Gaza as an “unprecedented genocide” involving killing, siege, starvation, and thirst, and vowed that Yemeni operations would continue until the aggression ends.

Al-Bukaiti praised a recent naval operation by Yemeni forces, likely referring to the attack on the ETERNITY C vessel heading to Israel’s port of Eilat.

Yemen’s armed forces stated that the ship was struck by an unmanned surface vehicle and six missiles after ignoring warnings, resulting in its complete sinking, though the crew was rescued.

The military emphasized that this strike, along with the sinking of the Magic Seas, was part of enforcing a ban on maritime traffic to Israeli ports in the Red and Arabian Seas.

They warned companies against violating the blockade and stressed that operations would persist until the aggression and siege on Gaza are lifted.

Friday’s statement praised these naval operations as breaking Israel’s hopes of ending the blockade and delivering internationally visible blows to the regime.

The demonstration occurred amid worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza, with Yemeni officials saying their campaign aims to pressure Israel and its allies to stop the war.



