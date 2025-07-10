Naval siege on Israeli regime's ports continues: Al-Houthi

Yemen's Ansarullah Leader Abdul-Malik al-Houti says that the ban on sailing of ships towards the Israeli ports goes on as long as the war on Gaza continues.

In a speech earlier on Thursday, the leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement condemned ongoing massacres and savage crimes by the Israeli regime against Gaza’s people in recent days, saying that "a humanitarian catastrophe is taking place “before the eyes and ears of the world.”

“We are witnessing the death of human conscience,” he said, noting that more than a million civilians, many of them children, women, and the sick, are dying of hunger and thirst under Israeli siege.

The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement said that "The United States is actively supporting the Israeli war and facilitating the bloodshed."

“There is no killing tool the West hasn’t handed over to the Zionists,” he stressed.

Al Houthi said that the ban on sailing of ships towards the Israeli ports is still in place as long as the war on Gaza continues, noting that the Israeli regime will not be allowed to resume the activities at the port of Eilat.

Recently, Yemeni forces sank two Israel-bound ships, the Magic Seas and Eternity C, after they violated a navigation ban in the Red Sea.

The Yemeni Armed Forces began their campaign against Israeli-linked ships and targets in the occupied lands in November 2023, a month after the usurping regime unleashed its genocide in Gaza.

Yemen halted its attacks in January, when Israel accepted a Gaza ceasefire.

Two months later, however, Israel unilaterally broke the Gaza truce and resumed its aggression, prompting the Yemeni forces to resume their operations in support of Palestinians.