Five Yemeni children martyred in Saudi-led coalition shelling in Taiz

AhlulBayt News Agency: At least five children were killed in an artillery strike carried out by Saudi-led coalition militants targeting residential homes in Taiz province.

Security sources reported that the attack occurred in Al-Ta’iziyah District, where Islah-affiliated militants shelled civilian homes, resulting in the deaths of five minors.

Medical officials confirmed that the bodies of the victims arrived at Al-Rifai Hospital at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. The children were identified as:

Mubarak Yasser Ali Ahmad Ghaleb Al-Sharabi, 14

Osama Abubakr Ahmad Ali, 12

Basheer Akram Ahmad Ghaleb, 12

Ahmed Ali Maqbil Abdullah Al-Utami, 12

Anas Jawad Mohammed Saleh, 14

The attack has sparked widespread outrage across Taiz and Yemen, as it reflects a recurring pattern of coalition strikes on civilian areas.

These repeated assaults on densely populated neighborhoods demonstrate a clear disregard for the lives of civilians, especially women and children.

Taiz governorate continues to suffer from instability and internal clashes among Islah Party militants, with civilians bearing the brunt of the violence.



