Former Pentagon official urges Israel to send retired Patriot missiles to Ukraine

AhlulBayt News Agency: A former Pentagon official has suggested that Israel’s stockpile of retired Patriot interceptors could be sent to Ukraine, following their failure to stop Iran’s retaliatory strikes.

Dan Caldwell, former senior advisor to US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, said on X that Israel’s PAC-2 missiles and batteries offer the least compromise to US and allied readiness.

He noted that Israel has over six retired Patriot batteries and hundreds of interceptors in reserve.

Caldwell added that Israel had already sent one battery and 90 missiles to the US for refurbishment, which were reportedly forwarded to Ukraine.

He also referenced the US deployment of THAAD and SM-3/6 interceptors during last month’s Iranian missile retaliation, saying the US has enough leverage to request more from Israel.

On June 13, Israel launched a full-scale attack on Iranian military and nuclear sites, killing dozens of commanders, scientists, and civilians.

Iran responded with precision missile strikes on Israeli infrastructure, forcing Tel Aviv to declare a unilateral truce on June 24.

Caldwell’s comments came as The Guardian reported the US has only 25% of the Patriot interceptors needed for its military plans, due to recent usage in Iran and Yemen.

Trump, who previously vowed to end the Ukraine war in one day, pledged to send 10 Patriot missiles to Kiev in a shift from his earlier stance.

He expressed disappointment with Russian President Vladimir Putin and said weapons deliveries would resume amid stalled peace talks.

Reports indicate the Pentagon recently paused shipments of Patriot missiles, artillery shells, GMLRS, and Hellfire missiles to Ukraine.

Since February 2022, the US has provided nearly $86 billion in military aid to Ukraine, according to the Centre for Strategic and International Studies.



