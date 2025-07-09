Haaretz: Israel considers deals with Hamas or Iran to curb Yemeni attacks

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Tuesday, the Hebrew newspaper Haaretz reported—citing senior Israeli officials—that the Israeli occupation government is evaluating several scenarios aimed at halting rocket and drone attacks launched by Sana’a forces toward the occupied Palestinian territories.

The newspaper stated that these scenarios include reaching a political deal with Hamas to end the war on Gaza, or entering into direct or mediated understandings with Iran, which would—either explicitly or implicitly—include a cessation of Yemeni attacks.

Haaretz added that alternative possibilities under review do not exclude continued Israeli military operations targeting Yemen, either unilaterally or in partnership with other regional armies and local militias, suggesting potential joint strikes with the United States or other allied countries.

This analysis comes amid intensified Yemeni assaults on Israeli-occupied sites in Palestine, which have evolved into a serious security challenge, with growing concern that Yemen could become a persistent front of attrition.

