Yemeni missile fired at Israel; Ben Gurion Airport temporarily shut down

A ballistic missile fired from Yemen toward the Israeli-occupied territories has triggered sirens across Tel Aviv and other areas, prompting the temporary closure of Ben Gurion International Airport.

According to Hebrew-language media, the missile launch occurred on Thursday morning and set off alarm systems across large parts of the occupied territories.

The Israeli army claimed it had intercepted the missile in the skies over the area.

In a statement, the Yemeni Armed Forces said its missile force carried out a “qualitative military operation targeting Lod Airport (Ben Gurion airport) in the occupied area of Yaffa using a ‘Zulfiqar’ ballistic missile.”

It said that the operation succeeded in achieving its goals, causing air raid sirens to sound in more than 300 occupied towns and cities, sending millions of Israeli settlers rushing to shelters, and halting air traffic at the airport.

“The Armed Forces affirm that, with Allah’s help, they will continue to develop their capabilities and potential, strengthening their role in this battle in support of the oppressed Palestinian people,” read the statement.

It added that such operations will continue until the Israeli aggression against Gaza stops and the blockade is lifted.