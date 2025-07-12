Sanaa condemns UN envoy’s bias over Red Sea and Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in Sanaa has condemned the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy to Yemen for showing bias in his recent statement about the Red Sea situation.

The Ministry said the envoy’s comments lacked neutrality and ignored the root cause of the escalation—Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza, which the UN and global community have failed to address.

It criticized the statement for being unbalanced and failing to mention Israeli aggression against Yemen, including attacks on civilian infrastructure. The Ministry said the envoy should have called on Israel to stop its violations.

The Ministry noted that the envoy’s remarks came just one day after his Security Council briefing, where he also failed to mention Israeli attacks on Yemen, despite their targeting of civilians.

This continued bias, the Ministry said, undermines Sanaa’s trust in the envoy, whose role requires impartiality and equal distance from all parties.

Reaffirming its commitment to maritime safety, the Ministry explained that Yemen’s naval blockade targets only Israeli-linked vessels and was launched after 21 months of inaction by the UN and international community regarding Gaza.

The blockade aims to pressure Israel to end its aggression, lift the siege on Gaza, and allow humanitarian aid. Yemen paused operations during a ceasefire but resumed them after Israel violated the agreement.

The Ministry reminded the envoy that Yemen had refrained from maritime actions for years, despite suffering war and siege since March 2015.

It affirmed that Yemen’s support for Palestine is rooted in religious, humanitarian, and legal principles, aligned with international law and the 1949 Genocide Convention.

Finally, the Ministry reiterated its unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and urged the envoy to focus on a political solution for Yemen and relief for its humanitarian crisis.



