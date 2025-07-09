Senior Yemeni official President al-Mashat sends important message to all international shipping companies

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mahdi Mohammed Al-Mashat, President of the Supreme Political Council in Sanaa, affirmed Yemen’s commitment to freedom of navigation for all, except the Zionist enemy and those who support its aggression on Gaza.

“We have no desire to target anyone unrelated to supporting the Zionist entity, and we have established a humanitarian operations center to coordinate with shipping companies, out of our keenness to avoid harm as much as possible, President Al-Mashat told SABA News on Tuesday.

He added,” All shipping companies must comply with the instructions, decisions of our Armed Forces, anyone who ignores them will bear the consequences.”

Al-Mashat advised all parties to avoid any dealings with Israeli-linked assets, warning that “Our growing and disciplined forces will continue their operations with the aim of ending the aggression and lifting the siege on Gaza.



