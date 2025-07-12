Israeli criminal minister hails monumental extent of destruction in northern Gaza amid ongoing genocidal war

The Israeli regime’s minister for military affairs has hailed the monumental extent of destruction that has been brought about in the city of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza Strip as a result of the regime’s ongoing genocidal war.

In a social media post on Friday, Israel Katz shared an aerial photograph of, what he called, near-total devastation of Beit Hanoun, saying the city has been “leveled to the ground.”

The photo depicted vast areas reduced to rubble, with no intact buildings visible. Katz brazenly proclaimed, "After Rafah and Beit Hanoun ... there is no refuge for terrorism," reiterating the regime’s designation of Gaza’s resistance movements as “terrorists.”

Beit Hanoun was one of the earliest targets during the regime’s ground invasion of Gaza on October 28, 2023 that took place three weeks after its launch of the genocide.

Overall the warfare, launched following a long-overdue but historic resistance operation against the occupied Palestinian territories, has claimed the lives of at least 57,823 Palestinians, most of them women and children, throughout the coastal sliver.

By June 2, 2024, the Municipal Emergency Committee in northern Gaza had officially designated the city a “disaster zone,” citing relentless Israeli strikes that left infrastructure and essential services nearly obliterated and the humanitarian crisis in freefall. Before the warfare, Beit Hanoun Municipality had reported a population of approximately 60,000 residents spread across 17,000 dunams -- each dunam measuring 1,000 square meters.

However, despite enduring more than 21 months of relentless Israeli attacks, Palestinian resistance groups throughout Gaza have persistently executed strategic ambushes against Israeli forces, effectively disrupting Tel Aviv’s declared military goals.

Last Monday, fierce clashes in Beit Hanoun resulted in the deaths of five Israeli troops from the Netzah Yehuda Battalion of the Israeli military’s Kfir Brigade, with 14 others wounded, two of them critically.

An official military inquiry confirmed that Hamas’ fighters had set off three explosives and opened fire with machineguns during the confrontation.



