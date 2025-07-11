Israel drone attack on Lebanon leaves 6 killed, injured

Lebanese sources reported the injuring and martyrdom of the 6 people as the result of the Zionist regime's attack on Lebanon on Friday.

Sources close to Lebanese Ministry of Health reportede that Zionist regime's drone attack on a vehicle in Lebanon's southern city of Al-Nabatiyah 5 people were killed and one was killed.

Despite a ceasefire with Lebanon, the Israeli regime continues to attack the country and violate its sovereignty. The resistance movement Hezbollah has vowed that it will not lay down arms, while the Lebanese government has opted for silence amid the Israeli regime's aggression.

Lebanon has no plans to have normal relations with Israel at the present time, accoridng to President Joseph Aoun on Friday.