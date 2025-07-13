Lebanon reports over 3,000 Israeli breaches since November 2024 truce; One more martyred

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Saturday afternoon, an Israeli airstrike killed a Lebanese civilian in the town of al-Khiam, located in southern Lebanon, marking another breach of the ceasefire agreement that has been in effect since late November 2024.

According to the Lebanese News Agency, the Ministry of Health confirmed that “the Israeli enemy’s raid on a house in al-Khiam led to the martyrdom of a man.” Media outlets identified the victim as Wissam Musa Abu Abbas.

This fatal strike is part of a broader pattern of Israeli military aggression against Lebanon. The Israeli army began its latest campaign on October 8, 2023, which escalated into full-scale warfare by September 23, 2024. Lebanese authorities report over 4,000 deaths and approximately 17,000 injuries as a result.

A ceasefire agreement between Hezbollah and Israel was enacted on November 27, 2024. However, Israeli forces have reportedly violated the truce more than 3,000 times, resulting in at least 239 deaths and 551 injuries.

Despite the ceasefire, the Israeli military continues to occupy five strategic hills in southern Lebanon that were seized during the 2024 war, along with other territories held for decades.

