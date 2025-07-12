Joseph Aoun rules out normalization with Israel amid regional tensions

AhlulBayt News Agency: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun stated on Friday that Lebanon currently has no intention of normalizing relations with Israel.

His remarks came as the Trump administration seeks to expand the Abraham Accords, which saw Israel sign normalization agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in 2020.

In May, Syrian leader Ahmad al-Sharaa said during a visit to France that Syria is engaged in indirect talks with Israel to prevent border tensions from escalating. These discussions have intensified following the removal of President Bashar Assad in December.

Aoun emphasized that only the Lebanese state will possess weapons in the future, and any decision regarding war will be made solely by the Lebanese government.

Despite a ceasefire, Israel continues to violate Lebanese sovereignty through attacks. Hezbollah has vowed not to disarm, while the Lebanese government remains silent in the face of Israeli aggression.



/129