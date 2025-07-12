‘Everything destroyed’ displacement crisis smong Israelis following Iranian strikes: Haaretz Reports

AhlulBayt News Agency: As more information slowly emerges regarding the damage inflicted on Israel during the 12-day war known as “True Promise 3”, Haaretz highlighted in a new report the worsening displacement crisis among Israelis. The paper stated that many Israeli families lost their homes during Iran’s large-scale missile attacks in June and are now left without shelter.

Maryam Qadoura, a French-Israeli woman who immigrated to the occupied territories with her husband six years ago, told Haaretz:

“After Iranian missiles caused massive damage in Ramat Gan, Tel Aviv last month, our home was completely destroyed—everything was gone in an instant.”

She added, “What hurts me most is not just losing the house, but the collapse of my entire life. Now we are living in a hotel and have no home.”

Qadoura noted that they have not received any compensation yet and that the bureaucratic process for obtaining assistance is extremely slow.

The Story of Mass Displacement

Martin Kraus, an Israeli settler in Be’er Sheva whose home was also severely damaged by the Iranian strikes, said:

“The house we had lived in for the past 15 years was completely destroyed. We are now literally displaced. We stayed for a while with relatives and friends but are still in limbo.”

He further explained that his ceramic workshop, their primary source of income, was also ruined in the attack. “The financial burden after the war has made it impossible to return to normal life,” he said.

“Our belongings are scattered in different places. We don’t have a regular daily routine—we’re constantly moving from one place to another by car. What hurts the most is the loss of stability and the home we built.”

Meinda Rangloff, a 62-year-old settler from the Bat Yam settlement, said her apartment was destroyed in the Iranian strikes. She fled to Bulgaria to stay with her daughter just a day after the attack and returned to Israel only briefly to collect a few of her belongings, as she couldn’t take anything with her when she fled.

Her daughter Kristania, who lives in Bulgaria, told Haaretz that they are facing extreme financial hardship and have no savings. “We’re trying to get compensation and housing assistance from the government, but the process is slow and difficult, and officials don’t seem to care about the situation of the displaced.”

Haaretz emphasized that the crisis caused by Iran’s massive attacks extends far beyond casualties. The suffering of displaced Israeli families is being ignored. Many families are homeless and are grappling with escalating financial and psychological issues, while the government is responding sluggishly.

In a separate report, Haaretz noted:

“Israelis have experienced many wars and are accustomed to air raid sirens—but the war with Iran was unlike any before. The first Iranian missile that struck during this war didn’t just hit the heart of Tel Aviv—it was a major blow to the collective psyche of Israeli society. It proved that Israel is not invulnerable.”

The report added:

“The terror of war and the price Israelis paid when Iranian missiles hit Ramat Gan, Tamra, and other cities must be seen. Iranian missile strikes drastically narrowed the gap between life in Israel and Gaza. When you witness Israeli cities devastated by Iranian bombardment, you’re reminded of the scenes of destruction in Gaza.”

Haaretz concluded: