UNICEF: Israel killing 27 children daily in Gaza since October 2023

AhlulBayt News Agency: Kazem Abu Khalaf, spokesperson for UNICEF in Palestine, stated that Israel has been killing an average of 27 children per day in the Gaza Strip since the war began in October 2023.

Speaking to Al Jazeera on Friday, Abu Khalaf said there is no justification for the scale of child killings occurring in Gaza.

He added that in May alone, more than 5,000 children in Gaza were diagnosed with acute malnutrition.

Since Israel launched its full-scale offensive in October 2023, over 18,000 Palestinian children have been killed, according to updated figures from UNICEF, OCHA, and Gaza’s Government Media Office.

Last month, GMO reported that 66 children died from malnutrition due to the Israeli blockade, which has restricted the entry of essential supplies, including baby formula.



