Kashmiri Shia scholar: Captives of Karbala preserved spirit of Ashura amid oppression

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hujjat al-Islam Syed Hassan Mousavi, Chairman of the Shia Sharia Association of Jammu and Kashmir, emphasized the pivotal role of the captives of Karbala — the family of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) — in preserving and transmitting the message of Ashura through history.

Speaking at a commemorative ceremony honoring the martyrs of Karbala, Syed Hassan Mousavi stated, “Were it not for the patience, courage, and unwavering resolve of the Ahlul Bayt (AS) in captivity, the truth of Ashura would have been lost to distortion and neglect over time.”

Mourning processions and rituals continue across the Kashmir Valley with passionate participation from the local population, under the organization and supervision of the Shia Sharia Association. These gatherings reflect the deep-rooted devotion of the people to the Ahlul Bayt (AS) and the enduring message of Imam Hussein (AS).

In a parallel ceremony held in Lal Bazaar, Hujjat al-Islam Sayyed Mujtaba Abbas Mousavi echoed similar sentiments and condemned the recent atrocities committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza, labeling them as crimes against humanity.

“The silence of international institutions in the face of these barbaric crimes reveals their complicity with oppressors,” he said. “The Islamic Ummah must move beyond verbal condemnation and offer unified, conscious, and practical support to the people of Palestine.”

He also warned of growing efforts by certain elements to sow discord between Shia and Sunni communities in Kashmir. “These agents of division serve the enemies of Islam and the nation,” he cautioned, affirming that the Shia Sharia Association, in collaboration with the vigilant public, will firmly counter any such conspiracies.

Concluding his address, Sayyed Mujtaba Abbas Mousavi stressed the importance of safeguarding Islamic identity and values within society. He made it clear that any actions by political or governmental bodies that contradict Islamic principles would be strongly opposed.

These vibrant Ashura ceremonies, marked by widespread public involvement, reaffirm the ongoing legacy of sacrifice, awakening, and resistance in the Kashmir Valley — a legacy deeply rooted in the spirit of Karbala and its timeless call for justice.

