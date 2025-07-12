Eight Israeli criminal soldiers killed or wounded in Gaza ambush

AhlulBayt News Agency: Eight Israeli soldiers were killed or injured in Gaza as Palestinian resistance fighters claimed to have shattered the myth of Israel’s military invincibility.

The fighters detonated a booby-trapped building in southern Gaza, causing it to collapse on Israeli troops on Thursday night.

According to Hadashot 2, the explosion occurred in al-Qarara, north of Khan Yunis.

Israeli media reported that two soldiers were killed and six others seriously wounded in the blast.

Later, another “difficult security incident” was reported in northern Gaza, though details were not disclosed.

Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s military wing, said it targeted Israeli troops and vehicles with mortar shells in al-Badawi, north of Khan Yunis.

The Israeli military stated Friday that an officer was killed in what it called “an apparent accident” during operations in Khan Yunis.

The explosion happened two hours after buildings were rigged with mines, killing Reei Biran, a commander in the Golani Brigade’s reconnaissance unit.

The military did not confirm whether this incident was the same as the al-Qarara blast.

These events come amid intensified resistance operations, with Israeli Army Radio reporting that Hamas has rebuilt its command structure.

Israeli media say over 20 Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza since early July.

Hamas official Izzat al-Rishq said recent footage of al-Qassam operations proves the regime’s military superiority has been broken.

On Wednesday, Hamas released a video showing an attempt to capture an Israeli soldier in Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis. Though the capture failed, the soldier was killed and his weapon seized.

Al-Rishq stated that al-Qassam fulfilled its promise to challenge Israel’s military, and the battlefield footage speaks louder than words.

He emphasized the contrast between resistance fighters defending their homeland with limited resources and Israeli troops armed with advanced weaponry yet visibly shaken.



