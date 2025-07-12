Hamas accuses Netanyahu of blocking permanent Gaza ceasefire

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of deliberately obstructing efforts to reach a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and secure the release of all captives.

Earlier this week, Netanyahu told families of captives during his US visit that a full agreement to release all hostages was not feasible, urging them to support a temporary deal currently being negotiated in Qatar.

He stated that talks for a permanent ceasefire would begin once a proposed 60-day truce takes effect—something he had refused to do during the previous ceasefire, which collapsed in March.

Netanyahu also claimed that Hamas decides which captives are released during the temporary truce.

In a Thursday night statement, Hamas said it had previously offered a comprehensive prisoner exchange deal that included the release of all captives in return for a permanent end to Israeli aggression, full troop withdrawal, and unrestricted humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The group said Netanyahu rejected the proposal and continues to create obstacles to a lasting agreement.

Hamas emphasized that it remains committed to the current negotiations, aiming to reach a ceasefire that would allow reconstruction and dignified living conditions in Gaza.



