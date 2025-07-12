Israeli analysts warn Gaza war is a trap with no exit

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Israeli journalist says Benjamin Netanyahu’s reliance on a military solution to issues and lust for waging endless wars is making the entity less secure in the long run.

Gideon Levy, a columnist for Israel’s Haaretz newspaper, said on Friday that Israeli military actions might be the stuff of “action films”, but are failing to bring more security across the occupied territories.

“What will we get by the end of the war?” he said. “You really think Israel is becoming a more secure place than two years ago? I don’t think so. Because you ignore the price.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Levy further said Israel was becoming “a pariah" regime, which brought its own security threat. “Being a pariah makes it a very unpleasant place to be in, and also dangerous,” he said.

“What is the benefit in the long run? Is Israel going to live on its own forever? There’s not one entity or country in history that lived all its life only on its military power," he said.

This comes as unprecedented criticism has surfaced against Netanyahu’s war-mongering polices.

Israeli columnist Nadav Eyal, in a recent strongly worded opinion published in Yedioth Ahronoth, described the war in Gaza as a deadly trap marked by heavy losses and an unending drain on resources.

Despite repeated assurances from Washington of its “sincere support”, Eyal hinted that serious doubts remain about Israel’s overall strategy in Gaza.

Slogans such as “disarming Hamas” or “preventing it from ruling” lack real substance, he argued, noting that pursuing them would require “full military occupation” of the besieged territory — a move he described as pushing Israel into a “Vietnamese quagmire” with no way out.

Eyal bluntly described that such a scenario would lead to endless exhaustion and continued bloodshed.

He also challenged the regime’s narrative, stating plainly: “Hamas has not been defeated.”

The analyst also questioned the benefit of Netanyahu’s most recent meeting with US President Donald Trump, while more troops were killed by Hamas operations in Gaza.

Citing military data, Eyal revealed that more than three dozen Israeli soldiers have been killed since March, suggesting that Hamas’s fighting capabilities remain largely intact.

He further pointed to recent deadly ambushes — including the Beit Hanoun attack — which took place in areas previously declared “secure”.

Israeli reserve major-general Yitzhak Brik earlier told the Hebrew-language Maariv daily that Hamas had regained its pre-war strength.

He called the reality on the ground for Israeli soldiers “grim”.

Brik further pointed out that Hamas now numbers about 40,000 resistance fighters, similar to its strength before the Israeli aggression began in Gaza.

Observers maintain operations show the resistance group remains strong and steadfast, more than 20 months after the start of Israel's air and ground offensive in Gaza.

Hamas has further stressed that the "absolute victory" that Netanyahu speaks of is nothing but an illusion to mislead his public.

Israel has failed to achieve its objectives in its brutal war on the Gaza Strip. The genocidal war on Gaza continues to take more lives, as the Israeli military carries out fresh airstrikes on the besieged territory.

The UN human rights office says at least 800 Palestinians have been killed since May 27 while receiving aid in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Gaza health ministry, more than 57,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed since the US-Israeli military campaign began in October 2023. Over 137,650 others have also been injured.

The death toll continues to climb as bodies are recovered from beneath the rubble, amid a rapidly deteriorating humanitarian crisis.



