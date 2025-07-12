UNRWA chief says Gaza is now a graveyard for children and starving civilians

AhlulBayt News Agency: Philippe Lazzarini, head of UNRWA, declared that Gaza has become a “graveyard” for children and starving civilians due to Israel’s ongoing military campaign and blockade.

Reacting to the killing of nine children, Lazzarini posted on social media that Israel is orchestrating “the most cruel and Machiavellian scheme to kill” across Gaza.

He reiterated that Gaza is now “the graveyard of children and starving people.”

His comments followed the killing of 15 civilians, including nine children and four women, in Deir el-Balah while they waited for food aid.

Lazzarini stated that Palestinians face a grim choice: “starvation or being shot at,” and condemned the killings as occurring “in total impunity.”

He warned that global silence and inaction are forms of complicity and that international norms are being buried in Gaza.

Nearly 170 NGOs have called for the termination of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a US-Israel-backed aid program.

GHF was established in late May to distribute aid after partial easing of the blockade, but its operations have been marred by Israeli attacks on aid seekers.

Hundreds of Palestinians have been killed while trying to access food at GHF sites.

The UN human rights office reported nearly 800 Palestinians killed while seeking aid, mostly at GHF-run locations.

GHF announced it will now operate only one aid site in Rafah, closing hundreds of others, including UN facilities.

This move has forced over 2 million Palestinians into less than 15% of Gaza’s territory, worsening the humanitarian crisis.



