Multiple Israeli soldiers committed suicide amid ongoing war in Gaza and WB, +1,600 Israeli soldiers suffer PTSD

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Israeli soldier has reportedly committed suicide in the Tapuach settlement in the occupied West Bank, amid escalating military operations against Palestinians.

Israeli media stated that the 30-year-old reservist was found dead from a gunshot wound, with indications pointing to suicide.

This incident occurred as Israel intensified its military actions in areas such as Tulkarm and Jenin since January.

On Thursday, Haaretz reported that another soldier from the Golani Brigade took his own life at the Sde Teiman base after returning from combat in Gaza.

The soldier had been resting at the base following the death of a close friend in Gaza, but was later interrogated by military police.

Despite having his weapon confiscated, he used a fellow soldier’s firearm to end his life.

Another reservist reportedly committed suicide in a forest near Safed, suffering from psychological trauma linked to the war in Gaza.

Israeli media reports suggest that over 40 soldiers have taken their own lives since the war in Gaza began in October 2023.

In 2024, 21 suicides were recorded, and more than 14 have occurred in the first half of 2025.

Haaretz confirmed that approximately 1,600 Israeli soldiers have been diagnosed with PTSD since early 2024, with 250 discharged due to mental health issues.



/129