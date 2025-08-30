UNRWA warns of mass displacement as Israeli operations intensify in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) warned that intensified Israeli military operations in Gaza City could force nearly one million people into new displacement.

In a Friday press statement, UNRWA emphasized that any further escalation, combined with the ongoing famine, would worsen suffering and push more civilians toward catastrophe.

On Thursday, UNRWA reported that continued Israeli bombardment and evacuation orders were forcing entire families to flee their homes again, amid widespread fear and destruction.

On Wednesday, all members of the UN Security Council except the United States issued a joint statement demanding an immediate, permanent, and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza. They also called for increased aid and urged Israel to lift all restrictions on humanitarian assistance.

The statement further urged Israel to reverse its decision to seize control of Gaza City.

In a related development, Mohammed Abu Salmiya, Director of Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza, warned of a new virus spreading across the Strip.

He explained that symptoms include fever, joint pain, nasal discharge, coughing, and prolonged diarrhea lasting over a week.

Abu Salmiya stated that the cause of the virus remains unknown due to the lack of testing capabilities.

He added that the virus is spreading due to weakened immunity from malnutrition, lack of clean water, absence of hygiene supplies, and overcrowding in tents.

He confirmed that the virus is placing additional strain on Gaza’s overwhelmed healthcare system, and stressed that ending the war would halt these cascading consequences.

