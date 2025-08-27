Palestinian Ministry reports over 18,000 students killed since October 7

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Tuesday, the Palestinian Ministry of Education and Higher Education announced that since the beginning of Israel’s war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, a total of 18,489 students have been killed and 28,854 injured in Gaza and the West Bank.

The ministry detailed that 18,346 students were killed and 27,884 wounded in Gaza, while 143 students were killed and 970 injured in the West Bank. Additionally, 740 students have been detained in Gaza. Among teachers and administrative staff, 970 have been killed and 4,533 injured across both regions, with more than 199 detained in the West Bank.

The ministry also highlighted severe damage to educational facilities: 160 government schools and 63 university buildings in Gaza were completely destroyed. Furthermore, 118 government schools and 93 UNRWA schools were damaged by Israeli attacks, leading to 25 schools being removed from official records.

In the West Bank, 152 schools sustained damage, and eight universities and colleges were repeatedly raided and vandalized. Most universities have transitioned to online learning due to the ongoing conflict.

According to the Ministry of Health, the Israeli occupation—backed fully by the United States—continues its war in Gaza, resulting in 62,819 deaths, 158,629 injuries, over 10,000 missing persons, and dozens of deaths due to famine. More than two million Palestinians are currently displaced amid widespread devastation.

