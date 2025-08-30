IOF arrests 55 Palestinian journalists amid Gaza war

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS) reported on Thursday that Israeli occupation forces (IOF) are intensifying their campaign of arrests targeting Palestinian journalists, with the number of detainees now reaching 55.

Among those detained are 50 journalists who have been arrested since the beginning of the ongoing genocide in Gaza, including one female journalist.

In its statement, PPS highlighted that since October 7, 2023, Israel has adopted an unprecedented policy of arresting and harassing media professionals. A total of 197 journalists have been detained or briefly held, the latest being Usaid Ammarneh, who was arrested on Wednesday night.

The human rights organization emphasized that Israel’s systematic targeting of journalists aims to silence those reporting on its crimes, restrict media coverage, and deny journalists their right to freedom of expression and professional practice. This is happening alongside the direct killing of journalists in Gaza under continued IOF aggression.

Most of the detained journalists face charges of so-called “incitement” through social media or their reporting, while others are held under administrative detention based on undisclosed “secret files.”

Inside Israeli prisons and detention centers, journalists endure the same abuses as other Palestinian prisoners: systematic torture, beatings, starvation, medical neglect, humiliation, and degrading treatment, along with harsh and inhumane detention conditions.

