HaMoked reports 11,040 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: According to data released by the Israeli human rights organization HaMoked, the number of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons reached 11,040 by early September, based on official figures from the Israeli Prison Service.

HaMoked stated that more than half of these detainees are being held outside the framework of regular judicial procedures. This includes 3,577 administrative detainees and 2,662 individuals classified as “unlawful combatants,” most of whom were arrested during the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza that began on October 7, 2023.

The organization explained that Israeli authorities have designated all detainees from Gaza as “unlawful combatants,” a classification that permits indefinite detention without formal charges or fair trials, relying on secret security files.

Administrative detention, in contrast, allows for the imprisonment of Palestinians for renewable periods of six months or more under the justification of “security concerns,” even when there is insufficient legal evidence.

In this context, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club reported that detainees are facing continuous repression inside Israeli prisons, especially in the Negev detention center, where guards conduct weekly raids using police dogs and rubber bullets, often during early morning or late-night hours.

The Club also expressed concern over the possible resurgence of scabies in prisons, similar to previous outbreaks, due to ongoing medical neglect and harsh detention conditions.

