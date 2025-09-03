UN Rapporteur: Journalist deaths in Gaza surpass World War casualties

AhlulBayt News Agency: Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Palestine, said that since the beginning of the ongoing war in Gaza, Israel has killed dozens of journalists.

According to Al Jazeera, she stated that this figure is higher than the combined number of journalists killed in World War I and World War II.

The report added that since October 7, 2023, the Israeli army has been deliberately targeting journalists in the Gaza Strip. According to the announced statistics, 247 journalists have been killed so far in Israeli attacks.

In this context, an international campaign was launched by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and Avaaz, with the participation of over 250 media outlets from around 70 countries. These outlets expressed solidarity with journalists killed in Gaza by publishing black banners on their front pages, releasing statements on their websites, and publishing analytical articles.

The campaign warned that at the current rate of journalist deaths in Gaza, “no journalists will remain to deliver the truth to the world.”

Meanwhile, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) reported in its latest figures that between 2023 and 2025, a total of 191 journalists were killed in the occupied territories, the majority of them from Gaza.

These figures and reports have fueled growing concerns over the ongoing suppression of press freedom and the right to access information amid the Gaza war.

