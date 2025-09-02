Palestinian Officials Warned about Israel’s Secret Excavations Under Al-Aqsa Mosque

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Governorate of Beit al-Moqddas warned that Israel is conducting secret excavations beneath the Al-Aqsa Mosque; the operations are destroying Islamic heritage and threatening the site’s structural integrity.

According to Palestinian sources, the activities are part of deliberate efforts to alter the historical identity of the compound in line with the Israeli narrative of the “Temple Mount.” A statement from the governorate said recently released videos show “illegal excavation and demolition work.” It described the actions as crimes against human history and heritage, in addition to posing direct risks to Al-Aqsa’s foundations.

The governorate, together with the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf Council, which officially administers the Al-Aqsa compound under Jordanian custodianship, called for urgent international intervention, particularly from the United Nations and UNESCO.

Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock in the Haram al-Sharif hold deep religious significance for Muslims worldwide, while Jewish tradition identifies the area as the site of two ancient temples. Israeli officials insist the excavations are carried out under the supervision of the Israel Antiquities Authority.

Meanwhile, the Zionist “Temple Mount Sifting Project” claims to have uncovered artifacts from Jewish, Christian, and Islamic periods. UNESCO has repeatedly expressed concern over such excavations in recent years.

