Malaysian Politician Urges Islamic Unity Against Israeli Aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Malaysia’s Amanah Party has criticized the silence and inaction of some Muslim-majority states over Israel’s actions in Palestine, calling for immediate unity in the Islamic world to defend Palestinian rights.

Mohamad Sabu, president of Amanah and Malaysia’s minister of agriculture and food security, wrote on his personal page that Islamic countries, particularly those in the Gulf and Muslim members of NATO, should not allow Iran and Yemen to bear the burden of resisting Israel alone.

He expressed regret that some Arab and Muslim governments continue to maintain trade and diplomatic relations with Israel, or even act as transit hubs and suppliers of essential goods, indirectly strengthening Tel Aviv’s position

“It is astonishing that these countries sometimes unite against Yemen, yet take no joint action against Israel, which enjoys the backing of major powers such as the United States and Europe,” Sabu said.

According to him, European nations and many non-Muslim communities have been more active in defending Palestinian human rights, while some Islamic states limit themselves to issuing condemnation statements.

He stressed that Israel’s brutal strikes on hospitals, mosques, churches, and civilians queuing for food reveal the regime’s barbaric nature, adding that supporting Palestine is both a religious and humanitarian duty.

**************

End/ 345