Delhi High Court Criticizes Targeting of Muslim Religious Sites by Hindu Extremist Groups

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Delhi High Court has criticized Hindu extremist groups associated with Hindutva for selectively targeting Muslim religious sites under the pretext of “anti-encroachment drives.” The ruling came after the court dismissed a petition filed by the Save India Foundation, which had sought the demolition of a shrine and three dargahs, alleging they were built illegally on government land.

The case was brought forward by Preet Singh, the foundation’s founder and a figure linked to Hindutva networks. He claimed that large portions of public land were being seized by a “land mafia” through the construction of religious structures.

However, the judges rejected the selective approach, questioning why petitions focused only on Muslim shrines. “How is it that you only file petitions against shrines and declare them illegal? Do you not see other encroachments?” the bench asked.

The court further stated: “We are not saying these structures are legal, but why are only mazars and dargahs being singled out? Your foundation should work for genuine public interest instead of pursuing selective actions.”

Reports indicate that Save India has filed nearly 20 petitions in the Delhi High Court this year alone, most of them targeting alleged encroachments by Muslim religious sites.



