Threefold Growth in Submissions and National Diversity at Second “We Are the Children of Hussain” Media Event

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hamid Asghari, secretary of the “We Are the Children of Hussain” media event, announced at the closing ceremony of its second edition that this year’s program witnessed remarkable growth in both participation and submissions. “Last year, the event welcomed works from six countries, submitted by artists, photographers, and Arbaeen activists, totaling around 700 entries. But in the second edition, we received 2,500 works from nine countries, reflecting a three-and-a-half-fold increase in submissions and greater diversity of nations,” he said.

Asghari added that after Iran, most of the submissions came from Iraq. He noted, “Following the deadline, another one thousand works were also sent to the secretariat, but as the deadline had passed, they could not be registered. This shows the attention and interest of photographers and artists in this event.”

Concluding his remarks, Asghari announced the launch of the third “We Are the Children of Hussain” media event, stating that its official call for submissions would be announced in due time and that the secretariat had already begun preparations.

