Visibility of Arbaeen in the International Arena Contributes to Realizing Islamic Civilization: ABNA’s Chief

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): At the closing ceremony of the second “We Are the Children of Imam Hussain (a.s.)” media event, its organizer stated, “The more we help Arbaeen to be seen in the international arena, the more we contribute to the realization of Islamic civilization.”

Hassan Sadraei Aref noted that there are clear efforts to boycott Arbaeen, stressing, “The best way to break this media boycott is through the power of media coverage. Therefore, the disciplines chosen for the ‘We Are the Children of Hussain (a.s.)’ event were selected with this approach in mind, and artificial intelligence was also considered in their selection.”

The managing director of ABNA news agency added, “With the support of our colleagues at ABNA, we revived twelve languages within the agency, witnessed a fourteenfold growth on ABNA’s social media platforms, and observed a significant increase in content production.”

Concluding his remarks, he said, “We are ready to hold the third ‘We Are the Children of Imam Hussain (a.s.)’ media event on a larger scale with the participation of cultural and international institutions.”

