Media Must Faithfully Narrate the Global Message of Arbaeen: ABWA’s Secretary General

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): On the sidelines of the closing ceremony of the second international media event “We Are the Children of Imam Hussain (a.s.),” Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, told reporters, “The Hussaini uprising is an endless source of inspiration for the freedom-seekers of the world.”

He added, “Through his uprising, Imam Hussain (a.s.) permanently clarified the criterion of truth and falsehood, and it is the duty of the media to convey the message of this movement to the world with honesty and transparency.”

Stressing that the intellectual, moral, and social dimensions of the Ashura uprising must be a top priority for the media, he continued, “Today, more than ever, the world is thirsty for the message of justice and human dignity, and committed media can meet this need by accurately portraying the culture of Ashura.”

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly noted, “If media pursue their mission with a comprehensive and transnational outlook, they can pave the way for the convergence of nations around truth and righteousness. This is the very mission that Imam Hussain (a.s.) left as a legacy for humanity.”

The closing ceremony of the second international media event “We Are the Children of Imam Hussain (a.s.)” concluded with the announcement of winners and the recognition of outstanding works.

