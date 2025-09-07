Imam Reza shrine hosts Quranic programs for Islamic Unity Week

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Shrine of Imam Reza in Mashhad has announced a series of Quranic programs for pilgrims and local residents to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the Islamic Unity Week.

The programs are organized by the Dar al-Quran al-Karim of the shrine. Mohammad Maghumi, head of the department, said the events include daily recitations, gatherings, and workshops for different age groups.

He noted that daily Quran recitations, traditional sessions, and children’s events are scheduled throughout the week. Separate gatherings will also be held for women, including Quran recitation circles and programs under the title “Mercy to the Worlds.”

Other events feature sessions on Quranic reflection with a focus on the ethics of the Prophet (PBUH), readings from classical works, and recitations led by distinguished teachers of the shrine.

Maghumi said that the programs aim to welcome both pilgrims and residents of Mashhad during the “blessed and unifying occasion.”

Islamic Unity Week is observed annually in Iran to encourage solidarity among Muslims. It is marked between two dates commemorating the Prophet Muhammad’s birth, according to Sunni and Shia traditions. The occasion includes religious, cultural, and social programs across the country.

The Holy Shrine of Imam Reza, located in Mashhad in northeastern Iran, is one of the most important religious sites for Shia Muslims worldwide. Its Quranic department regularly holds recitations, educational workshops, and religious gatherings for millions of visitors each year.

