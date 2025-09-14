Astan Quds Razavi holds special program for children on prophet’s birth anniversary

AhlulBayt News Agency: Astan Quds Razavi’s Office for Foreign Pilgrims’ Affairs has held a special program titled "Children of the Islamic World and Prophet of Mercy and Compassion" coinciding with auspicious birth anniversaries of Prophet (pbuh) of Islam, and Imam Ja'far Sadiq (AS).

A group of Azeri, Urdu, and Arabic-speaking children participated in this event, creating works for different sections such as painting, murals, handicrafts, and expressing heartfelt messages.

Speaking on the sideline of this event, Mahdi Lesani, director of the Office for Foreign Pilgrims’ Office said: “Non-Iranian children and teenagers depicted the image they had of the Prophet of Mercy in their minds through art on paper in the painting section; they colored images with the theme of the Prophet of Islam as they wished in coloring murals”.

Lesani added: “Children of the Islamic world also presented their heartfelt messages to the holy presence of the Prophet of Mercy and Compassion, as special gifts were awarded to the best heartfelt messages at the end”.

He continued: “In this special program, children of the Islamic world also made replica ships and boats in handicrafts section with the Palestinian flag in solidarity with the flotilla of vessels sailing from all over the world to Gaza to break the siege on the city”.

“Young artists created their artworks and miniatures with the theme of introducing merciful image of the Prophet in painting section of the event,” the official noted.

Lesani concluded: “This event plays an effective role in introducing kind and merciful image of Islam and in promoting culture of peace and friendship among children and teenagers of the Islamic world”.

