Ammar Hakim meets AQR’s Custodian in Tehran

As part of his official visit to Iran, Seyyed Ammar Hakim, head of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement, met with Ayat. Marvi, the Custodian of Astan Quds Razavi (AQR), in Tehran.

During the meeting, both sides emphasized the importance of deepening cultural and religious ties between Iran and Iraq. They highlighted the role of pilgrimage to the holy sites in Iraq and Iran in fostering spiritual and social bonds between the two nations.

Hakim expressed gratitude for AQR’s services to Iraqi pilgrims, describing such cooperation as a foundation for reinforcing Islamic unity.

For his part, Ayat. Marvi underscored the profound commonalities between the two countries and called for continued cultural and religious collaboration.

