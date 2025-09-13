Grand Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani hails Sayyed Ammar Hakim’s services

AhlulBayt News Agency: Grand Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani praised the efforts and services of Sayyed Ammar Hakim, head of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement, during their meeting in Qom, and prayed for his continued success.

In this meeting, Hakim congratulated the birth anniversaries of the Holy Prophet of Islam (peace be upon him and his family) and Imam Jafar al-Sadiq (peace be upon him), and prayed for the health and longevity of the senior Shia cleric.

Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani, while appreciating Hakim’s personality and the services rendered by him and his family, expressed hope for his success in serving Islam and the Muslim community.

Sayyed Ammar Hakim is currently visiting the holy city of Qom, where he has met with a number of religious authorities and scholars.

