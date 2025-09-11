Supreme Leader's Representative in India Expresses Condolences Over Devastating Floods

AhlulBayt News Agency: In his heartfelt statement, Hujjatul Islam Hakim Elahi expressed deep sorrow and sincere sympathy with the families of the victims, the injured, and the people of India who have been impacted by the natural disaster.

According to a report by the Hawzah News Agency, the Supreme Leader’s representative acknowledged the widespread destruction caused by the floods in Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Delhi. The disaster has resulted in the loss of lives, numerous injuries, and extensive damage to homes, villages, farmlands, and infrastructure.

In his message, Hakim Elahi stated:

“With great sorrow, we have received the news of the catastrophic floods that have struck various states across India. The tragic loss of precious lives and widespread damage has caused immense grief. On behalf of Ayatollah Khamenei (may God protect him), I extend our heartfelt condolences and deep solidarity to the affected families and the honorable people of India.”

He further emphasized that the people and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran stand in full solidarity with their Indian brothers and sisters during this time of hardship and are prepared to offer all possible humanitarian support and assistance to help alleviate the suffering of those affected.

Hakim Elahi noted that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei is personally following the situation with empathy and concern, and shares in the pain and grief of the Indian people.

“We pray for a swift end to this crisis and for the restoration of peace and normalcy in the flood-affected regions,” he added.

Concluding his message, he invoked divine mercy and healing:

“May Allah grant mercy and forgiveness to the deceased, quick recovery to the injured, and patience and peace of heart to the survivors.”

— Hujjatul Islam Abdul Majid Hakim Elahi

Representative of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India