India Condemns Israeli Attack on Qatar, Calls It Violation of Sovereignty

AhlulBayt News Agency: Modi said India supports the resolution of issues through dialogue and diplomacy, and the need to avoid escalation. "India stands firmly in support of peace and stability in the region, and against

terrorism in all its forms and manifestation," said the PM in a post on X.

PM appreciated the role being played by Qatar in promoting regional peace and stability, including its mediation efforts in Gaza to achieve ceasefire and release of all hostages.

Modi has personally developed a good rapport with Al-Thani and the latter further deepened this bond with his special gesture last year of pardoning eight Indian Navy veterans who were arrested by Doha for allegedly spying for Israel.

India and Qatar upgraded their relations to a strategic partnership during Al-Thani's visit to India earlier this year.

India has been one of the principal backers of Israel's right to defend itself from Hamas terrorism but, amid mounting global outrage over Israel's actions in Gaza, it has also condemned killing of civilians while underlining the need to follow the international humanitarian law. At the SCO summit earlier this month, India joined other members in condemning Israel & US attacks on Iran and its nuclear facilities.

India had hours after the attack on Tuesday expressed concern and urged restraint but that clearly wasn't enough. According to a Qatar readout, Modi affirmed solidarity with Qatar and its "strong condemnation of the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted the residential headquarters of a number of Hamas leaders, stressing that it is a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms, and that it is a serious threat to the security of the State of Qatar and the countries of the region".

"The Indian PM also stressed his categorical rejection of any aggression that threatens the security and safety of the State of Qatar and its people and undermines the security and stability of the region," said the Qatar govt.

Al-Thani stressed in the conversation that Qatar will take all measures to protect its security and maintain its sovereignty against the "blatant Israeli attack, expressing his thanks to the PM for his sincere feelings and India's appreciated solidarity with the State of Qatar and its people".