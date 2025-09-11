Iran, Egypt presidents urge united front against Israeli aggression

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi condemned the “criminal aggression” by the Israeli regime against Qatar, urging the Islamic world to adopt a unified and firm stance in response.

In a phone call on Wednesday, President Pezeshkian said that Israel’s airstrikes on Doha demonstrate a disregard for international norms and frameworks. “Whenever it chooses, without hesitation, it launches attacks against sovereign nations.”

On Tuesday, Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes on Doha to assassinate Hamas leaders, who had gathered to review the latest US proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Pezeshkian called on Muslim nations to prevent further inhumane actions against Islamic countries. He praised President el-Sisi’s clear and firm condemnation of the attacks on Qatar.

The president also thanked Egypt for hosting a meeting between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), during which an agreement on potential future cooperation was signed.

Pezeshkian extended an invitation to President el-Sisi to visit Tehran, expressing optimism that senior officials from both countries would soon meet in person to discuss strengthening bilateral ties.

President el-Sisi, in turn, strongly condemned the Israeli assault on Qatar, affirming Egypt’s deep opposition and revulsion toward any aggression against Islamic lands or violations of the Muslim world’s red lines.

He said that Israel’s latest act of aggression underscores the urgent need for a joint and decisive stance to counter its expansionist ambitions and efforts to dominate the region.

The Egyptian president also congratulated Iran on its recent agreement with the IAEA, describing it as a sign of Iran’s sincerity and commitment to regional peace and stability.