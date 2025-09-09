ABWA Stresses Integration of the Holy Quran with the Prophet’s Household (p.b.u.h): Sheikh Nabeel Halbawi

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Nabeel Halbawi, the Syrian member of the Supreme Council of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, in an interview with ABNA about the Assembly’s approach, stated, “The AhlulBayt (a.s.) Assembly, to which we belong, is keen on uniting the Holy Quran with the AhlulBayt (a.s.), and for this, the defense of the Quran and the Prophet’s Household (a.s.) is referred to as the defense of the Two Weighty Things (Thaqalayn).” He cited the noble Hadith of the Prophet (p.b.u.h): “I leave among you that which, if you hold fast to it, you will never go astray after me: the Book of God and my progeny, my AhlulBayt (a.s.).”

Referring to the turmoil in today’s world, Halbawi said, “The arrogant powers, led by America, colonialist Western states, and the criminal Zionists, have conspired against Islam and Muslims, seeking domination over Arab and Islamic lands within the framework of what they call the ‘Greater Israel’ project.”

“It is our duty as followers of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) to link our efforts with those of the resistance fighters in Palestine,” he added. “The Islamic Republic of Iran dealt a harsh blow to the enemy during the 12-day war. Hezbollah also managed to resist the major Zionist aggression, offering great martyrs on this path. The Iraqi Hashd al-Shabi inflicted heavy blows on the Zionist enemy, while the heroic people of Yemen set an outstanding example in defending Islam.”

On the necessity of Islamic unity, Halbawi said, “We can affirm that we stand in one trench with all Muslims, defending every Arab and Islamic land, safeguarding its sovereignty and independence, and not allowing anyone to encroach upon it. We call on all Muslims to strive for unity, cohesion, and coordination.”

He concluded, “We are all in one ship, and the challenge concerns us all. Together, as parts of the body of Islam, we can defend the land, honor, sovereignty, and future of the Islamic Ummah, and thwart the sinister Zionist project of creating the so-called ‘Greater Israel.’ God willing, the Zionist regime will collapse, and the Zionists will be forced to leave Palestine and return to where they came from. We will cut off the hands of the arrogant powers, especially the Americans, from Arab countries so that these lands remain for their people.”

