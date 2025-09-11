Afghan Shiite Cleric Stresses Unity of Muslims on Prophet Muhammad’s (p.b.u.h) Birth Anniversary

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sayed Hussain Alemi Balkhi, Secretary of the Council of Shiite Scholars of Afghanistan and head of the local office of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly in the country, in an interview on the occasion of Islamic Unity Week and the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h), said, “The mission of the Prophet of Islam (p.b.u.h) is not confined to Muslims alone; rather, he is a guide for humanity and a mercy for all worlds. His message is for all humankind.”

Referring to the designation of the days from the 12th to the 17th of Rabi al-Awwal as Islamic Unity Week, he stated, “The Islamic community is in dire need of unity and solidarity, and until a truly unified Islamic nation is established, we will not overcome our problems.”

Alemi Balkhi stressed that the current situation of the Islamic world, particularly the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, is the result of disunity among Muslims. “Today, Palestinian women, children, and the elderly are bombed and lose their lives in their struggle for a single meal. If the Islamic nation had been united, the destiny of Muslims would not have turned out this way,” he said.

Quoting Imam Khomeini (r.a.), he added, “If every Muslim were to pour a bucket of water on Israel, it would be swept away. Israel is nothing but a small population, but due to the weakness and disunity of Muslims, it has turned into a cancerous tumor and a source of trouble for the Islamic world.”

The Afghan cleric concluded by saying that he hoped Almighty God, who through His mercy sent Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h) as a mercy to the worlds, would extend this mercy to all believers and Muslims, so that they may overcome division and become invincible through unity and solidarity.

