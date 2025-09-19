Texas Man Arrested for Islamophobic Threats Against New York Democratic Candidate

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced that Jeremy Feistel of Texas was arrested last week on charges of sending Islamophobic and violent threats to Zohran Mamdani, a Democratic candidate for New York City mayor and a member of the American Muslim-Asian community.

According to investigators, Feistel allegedly sent text messages and voicemails containing slurs, death threats, and wishes of fatal illness against Mamdani, his family, and his friends. He also told the candidate to “leave America” and go to Uganda.

The case was investigated by the New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Unit, which coordinated Feistel’s arrest in Texas and his transfer to Queens. Prosecutors said Feistel has denied the charges of aggravated harassment and making hate-fueled, terroristic threats. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

A spokesperson for Mamdani’s campaign stated that the candidate remains determined to make New York “a safe city for all people, regardless of religion, cultural background, or identity.”

District Attorney Katz stressed that threats of violence against any elected official or candidate will not be tolerated. “There is no place for hate and prejudice in our political discourse,” she said.

